Under Secretary Ibach to Address ASI Executive Board

U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach plans to meet with the American Sheep Industry Association Executive Board during its meeting at the ASI Annual Convention on Jan. 31 in San Antonio.

Given the convention theme of From the Hill Country to Capitol Hill, this opportunity to visit with the under secretary is fitting. Topics planned for discussion include Wildlife Services, the use of M-44s, mandatory price reporting, scrapie eradication funding, wool funding and more. Members of the American Lamb Board plan to meet in a joint session with the ASI Executive Board during this time.

In his new role, Ibach carries out the MRP mission area’s broad task of facilitating domestic and international marketing of United States agricultural products, and ensuring the health and care of animals and plants. MRP agencies – which include the Agricultural Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and Grain Inspection, Packers, and Stockyards Administration – are active participants in setting national and international standards.

Before becoming under secretary, Ibach served as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture since June 2005, where he had oversight of Nebraska’s plant and animal heath regulatory functions. He has been actively involved in foreign and domestic marketing and development activities for the better part of his career.