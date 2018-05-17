Under Secretary McKinney to Lead Southern China Trade Mission

WASHINGTON– U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will lead a trade mission to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, China, May 21-May 25, accompanied by a diverse delegation of agribusiness and state government leaders looking to establish new business connections in southern China.

Southern China is a major import hub and a growing market for U.S. agricultural exports, which already average $8 billion annually. Consumers in the region have an affinity for U.S. products, and demand for many consumer-oriented goods – from bakery ingredients to fresh fruits to alcoholic beverages – is on the rise.

Mission participants will connect with potential customers and take part in site visits to learn more about doing business in southern China. In-country staff from USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service will help arrange meetings between U.S. delegates and representatives of Chinese companies in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Mission participants include leaders from the Idaho, Nebraska and Virginia departments of agriculture, as well as representatives from the following companies and organizations:

1. Alltech, Nicholasville, Ky.

2. Anderson Northwest, LLC, Valleyford, Wash.

3. Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Milwaukie, Ore.

4. Black River Commodities LLC, Pocahontas, Ark.

5. Bridgepathway, Jericho, N.Y.

6. Commercial Lynks, Inc., Alexandria, Va.

7. Crescent Dairy and Beverages, LLC, Walterboro, S.C.

8. Ginseng & Herb Co-op, Marathon, Wis.

9. Heller Good Foods, Hayfork, Calif.

10. Hudson Valley Fish Farms, Inc., Hudson, N.Y.

11. Inkrumah Agriculture, Export, & Food Services, Inc., Atlanta, Ga.

12. Kizable Kandy, LLC, Clearwater, Fla.

13. Laurel Springs Farm, Marion, Va.

14. Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, Chicago, Ill.

15. Nargo Industries USA, Inc., San Ramon, Calif.

16. National Swine Registry, West Lafayette, Ind.

17. Quatrefoil Skincare, LLC, Madison, Wis.

18. Seven Hills Food Co., Lynchburg, Va.

19. Shaffer Genetics, Albany, Ind.

20. That Crazy Bee Guy!, Springfield, Ohio

21. United Global Enterprises, LLC, Marietta, Ga.

22. United Global Trading, Dallas, Texas

23. USA Rice, Arlington, Va.

24. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo.

25. Western United States Agricultural Trade Association, Vancouver, Wash.

Learn more about upcoming USDA trade missions and how they open doors and deliver results for U.S. exporters by visiting https://www.fas.usda.gov/ topics/trade-missions and following FAS on Twitter @USDAForeignAg.