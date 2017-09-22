United States Cattle on Feed Up 4 Percent

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 10.5 million head on September 1, 2017. The inventory was 4 percent above September 1, 2016.

Placements in feedlots during August totaled 1.93 million head, 3 percent above 2016. Net placements were 1.88 million head. During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 360,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 285,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 418,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 485,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 270,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 110,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.98 million head, 6 percent above 2016.

Other disappearance totaled 49,000 head during August, 20 percent above 2016.