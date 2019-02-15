University of Nebraska Celebrates 150 Years — Friday Five

This week marked the 150th birthday of the University of Nebraska. To celebrate, the university designated the entire week as “Charter Week.” Numerous activities were held on campus, including Glow Big Red.

Alex and Hannah travel across the Lincoln campus to revisit moments in the university’s history.

1869 – The University of Nebraska was established in 1869 by the Nebraska legislature after the federal government granted 136,080 to the university to build an institution. There were 130 students enrolled (tuition-free) for the first academic year. All of the class were held in University Hall.

1872 – In 1872, the Agriculture College was established. Shortly after, in 1874, the Board of Regents purchased the Moses Culver for $55/acre after fifteen male students enrolled in an agriculture course. The farm eventually became UNL East Campus.

1890 – One of Nebraska’s most widely known traditions dates back to 1890. The very first University of Nebraska football team was established. The Nebraska ‘Old Gold Knights’ played their first game against Omaha YMCA and won 10-0. In 1892, the university adopted Scarlet and Cream as its official colors, and then in 1900, after team had been referred to as the Bugeaters, the university became known as the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

1917 – Varsity Dairy opened its doors in 1917. When it first began, students could purchase all-you-can-drink milk for five cents as long as they brought their own cups! Today, it’s called The Dairy Store,. They serve cheeses, ice cream and meats all made by UNL students.

2019 – The University of Nebraska currently has five campuses across the state. In 1902, UNMC joined the University of Nebraska, followed by NCTA in 1911, UNO in 1968 and UNK in 1991. There are nearly 52,000 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year among all five colleges.