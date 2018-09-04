class="post-template-default single single-post postid-333018 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
University of Nebraska system enrollment dips | KRVN Radio

University of Nebraska system enrollment dips

BY Associated Press | September 4, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say the University of Nebraska system’s enrollment has dipped a percentage point this fall.

The new total across the five campuses is a little under 52,000 students.

Only the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and the two-year Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis reported increases: 1.6 percent for the medical school campus, to nearly 4,000 students, and 5.7 percent for the ag school, to 335 students.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s enrollment dropped 1 percent, to a little under 26,000. The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s fell 1.9 percent, to around 15,400. And the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s enrollment declined by 1.1 percent, to a little above 6,300 students.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
