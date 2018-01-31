Upcoming “Healthy Farms Conference” Connects Foodies with Farmers

LINCOLN, Jan. 31, 2018 – Plan to attend the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s Healthy Farms Conference, Feb., 9-10 at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.

The Healthy Farms Conference has been hosted by the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society for over 40 years. The conference has promoted sustainable agriculture and local foods in Nebraska and the Midwest.

This year’s keynote speaker is Wes Jackson, founder and president emeritus of The Land Institute, which he helped establish in 1976. He is the author of several books, including “New Roots for Agriculture,” “Becoming Native to This Place,” “Consulting the Genius of the Place,” and most recently, “Nature as Measure.” Jackson is widely recognized as a leader in the international movement for sustainable agriculture.

The Healthy Farms Conference features over 20 breakout sessions aimed at equipping farmers, aspiring farmers, foodies, and advocates with skills and knowledge about sustainable agriculture. Breakout session topics range from cover crops to holistic orchards, to pollinators and hops production. This conference encourages the entire family to attend by offering a full youth program including crafts, yoga for kids and growing and preparing your own food. The conference also showcases Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers by hosting an “all-Nebraska evening” featuring food and drink entirely from Nebraska growers and producers.

Participants will have the chance to network with farmers, university faculty, and fellow agricultural colleagues. In addition to providing informative, educational sessions, the conferences has commercial and educational exhibits about local food, holistic health products, sustainability, natural resources, and marketing.

A full conference agenda and on line registration is available on the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s web site: http://nebsusag.org/ conference.shtml