Upcoming Panel Discussion Tackles the Future of Food

HuffPost, in partnership with Nebraska Innovation Campus, presents a conversation with community leaders, experts and entrepreneurs about the future of food. The 75-minute panel will be followed by a Q&A. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) and is free and open to the public. The event is part of HuffPost’s “Listen to America” bus tour—a 25-city tour devoted to listening to the concerns of people across the country. Learn more about the tour and what’s happening on the route

Program Description

Topic: “The Future of Food: Innovation in Agriculture and Food Science”

Moderator:

Dr. Michael Boehm – University of Nebraska–Lincoln Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and University of Nebraska Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources

Panelists:

Andrew Uden – COO & Cofounder of QuantifiedAg

Jill Gifford – National Food Entrepreneur Assistance Program Manager, UNL

Tom Field – Director, Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program

Gary Fehr – Cofounder, Green School Farms

Suji Park – Founder and CEO of Suji’s Korean Grill and Food Dreams Made Real