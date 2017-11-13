Updated Agricultural Economic Impact Reports by County Available

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. The department’s interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic impact of agriculture broken down by county, has recently been updated to provide citizens with statistics adjusted for 2017.

Located on the KDA website, the interactive map can be used to find the agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas. KDA annually updates the statistics on the map to give the state’s driving economic industry the recognition it deserves. In the 65 sectors of Kansas agriculture that were recognized for this data compilation, the total economic output is nearly $68 billion. Agriculture also supports more than 246,000 jobs statewide.

“Kansas agriculture has a significant impact on the state, contributing nearly 45% of the state’s total economy,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey. “Every county plays an important role in the state’s agriculture industry.”

The interactive map allows users to see detailed agricultural statistics including farm numbers, leading agricultural sectors and value-added data for each county. KDA utilizes data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The economic impact data is sourced from the most recent IMPLAN data available.

The county statistics map is available at agriculture.ks.gov/ksag. For updated information, click on a county and find the “2017 Full Report for County” after the county sector list.