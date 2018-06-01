Upper Big Blue NRD Announces Two $2,000 Burke Scholarship Winners and Selects Alternate

YORK, NE– The Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors have selected Ms. Chantelle Schulz of York, and Mr. Caden Schuster of Phillips, as the 2018 Raymond A. Burke Scholarship recipients. The two $2,000 scholarships will be officially awarded after both winners have completed their fall semesters of college. Mr. Caden Theis of Osceola was selected by the board as an alternate.

“With my passion being in agriculture, some career goals I have set are to graduate with a Masters, and find a school to teach at that is replacing or starting a new Ag/FFA program,” stated Ms. Schulz. “My main goal is to educate kids about agriculture and demonstrate how it affects our nation and economy daily.” Ms. Schulz was an active member of the York FFA Student Council, Women in Ag, Ag Education Club, Student Senate, and Ambassador Team. She also participated in Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Band, One Act, and Choir. She will be attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in the fall, majoring in Agricultural Education & Animal Science.

In Mr. Schuster’s scholarship application, he responded that he will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall, where he will pursue a degree in Mechanized Systems Management. He was an active member of the Aurora High School Senior Leadership Team, Aurora Mentoring Team, and was on the Aurora H.S. Football, Basketball, and Track & Field Team. During his college years, Mr. Schuster explained his expectations as thus: “I chose Mechanized Systems Management because it gives me a lot of different options for careers after college,” stated Mr. Schuster. “I love anything outdoors and ag-related, so I found this to be a good fit for me.”

Selected as the alternate, Mr. Theis is planning on attending Doane University, and desires to obtain a degree in Business Management with an Emphasis in Agriculture & Natural Resources. Should any of the Burke Scholarship winners fail to meet their requirements, then the alternate becomes next in line.

The Burke Scholarship is awarded based on several factors including embarking on a field of study that is natural resources related, that the applicant has real-world experiences, is well-rounded both in school, volunteerism, and extra-curricular activities, as well as showing financial need. The deadline for the 2019 Raymond A. Burke Scholarship is April 26, 2019. Please visit www.upperbigblue.org to print out an application.