US Corn Planting Progress Debuts at 3%

U.S. corn planting progress debuted at 3% complete in USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday afternoon. That was one percentage point behind last year’s pace of 4% and equal to the five-year average pace of 3%.

USDA’s corn planting estimate should be viewed as neutral for the corn market, according to DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

USDA also reported that 9% of U.S. winter wheat was headed as of Sunday, April 9, up from 4% a year ago and also up from the five-year average of 6% headed. The condition of the crop was rated 53% good to excellent.

“USDA’s winter wheat condition rating resulted in a DTN’s Winter Wheat Condition Index of 131, up 5 points from a week ago,” Hultman said. “The index is down from 144 a year ago, but above the five-year average of 107. Monday’s report is bearish for winter wheat.”

Meanwhile, spring wheat planting was reported at 5% complete as of Sunday, down from last year’s 12% and also below the five-year average of 11% planted.

“This early in the season, the report should be viewed as neutral for spring wheat,” Hultman said.

In other crop reports, sorghum was 18% planted, compared to 15% last year and a 15% five-year average. Cotton planting was 6% complete, compared to 5% last year and a 6% average. Rice was 31% planted, compared to 30% last year and a 26% average.

Oats were 33% planted as of April 9, compared to 37% last year and a 41% average. Emergence was at 26%, compared to 26% last year and a 31% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 3 (NA) 4 3 Winter Wheat Headed 9 (NA) 4 6 Spring Wheat Planted 5 (NA) 12 11 Cotton Planted 6 4 5 6 Sorghum Planted 18 15 15 15 Oats Planted 33 28 37 41 Oats Emerged 26 25 26 31 Barley Planted 9 (NA) 17 16 Rice Planted 31 17 30 26 Rice Emerged 13 7 11 9

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wht 3 10 34 46 7 3 11 35 45 6 2 7 35 48 8

NEBRASKA:

For the week ending April 9, 2017, temperatures warmed later in the week and averaged four degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rainfall was limited in most areas except for portions of north central, northeast, and extreme southeast Nebraska where totals of an inch or more were recorded. Fieldwork was limited to spring tillage and fertilizer application, as producers waited for soils to warm. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 21 short, 70 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8 percent very short, 25 short, 65 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 9 poor, 42 fair, 41 good, and 7 excellent. Oats planted was 37 percent, behind 46 last year and 44 for the five-year average.

Oats emerged was 6 percent, equal to last year and near 7 average.

Livestock, Pasture and Range Report:

Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 16 fair, 71 good, and 13 excellent. Calving progress was 74 percent complete, equal to last year, but ahead of 62 average. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 65 average, and 34 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 23 fair, 67 good, and 9 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 74 average, and 25 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 2 percent very short, 4 short, 90 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 92 adequate, and 1 surplus.

KANSAS:

Temperatures averaged a few degrees above normal across most of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Rain continued to fall across the majority of counties, with many averaging one inch or more. Controlled burning of native pastures was underway in some areas. There were 2.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 6 percent very short, 14 short, 66 adequate, and 14 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 6 percent very short, 20 short, 70 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 4 percent very poor, 13 poor, 35 fair, 43 good, and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 43 percent, behind 57 last year, but near the five-year average of 44. Headed was 1 percent, near 0 last year and 2 average.

Corn planting was underway in southern counties and was 4 percent complete statewide, behind 15 last year, and near 8 average.

Livestock Report:

Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 22 fair, 69 good, and 7 excellent. Calving progress was 86 percent complete, equal to last year. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 57 average, and 42 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 14 fair, 82 good, and 3 excellent. Lambing progress was 94 percent complete. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 60 average, and 39 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 2 percent very short, 6 short, 84 adequate, and 8 surplus.

Stock water supplies were 2 percent very short, 7 short, 80 adequate, and 11 surplus.