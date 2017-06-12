USCA Applauds News on China Market Access Opening this Month

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) concluded its annual fly-in to Washington, D.C. this week. With over 30 producers from across the country making the trip out to discuss issues of importance to the U.S. cattle industry, a main talking point throughout the week’s meetings was trade, notably the importance of reestablishing trade with China.

Today’s announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is a significant moment for producers across the country. Market access to China, for chilled or frozen beef, processed under the age of 30 months, has now been granted.

The provisions of the agreement include specific mention to hormones, trace residue, and overall herd health; and a mandate on origin information for any product entering the market. U.S. producers and the industry must work together to ensure these criteria are met, thereby securing this needed market access for years to come.

USCA President Kenny Graner commented on the news, “We were briefed by the Administration during our fly-in on the status of the agreement and it comes as welcome news to all producers that we have once again secured this important market.”

“USCA would like to thank the Administration and staff at USDA who have remain committed to securing this access for producers since the ban was put in place in 2003. The individuals who have led on these negotiations have never wavered and for that, U.S. cattle producers will now enjoy the potential of an ever growing, and ever demanding marketplace for U.S. beef.”

“Today’s announcement serves as a fitting end to a week spent in Washington, D.C. bringing issues from the industry to the Hill and Administration. Market access affects the bottom line of all producers and USCA thanks the work of all of those in the previous and current Administration who worked so diligently to make beef access to China a reality.”

For more information on specific export requirements, please click HERE.