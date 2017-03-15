USCA Applauds Recent Action on BLM 2.0 Planning Rule

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) issued the following statement on the Senate vote to revoke the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) 2.0 Planning Rule. The statement can be attributed to USCA Vice President Bert Paris:

“The BLM’s Resource Management Planning Rule, better known as the BLM 2.0 Planning Rule, was voted down recently by both the House and Senate. The issue will now go to the President’s desk, where USCA hopes the rule will receive the final signature needed to be repealed.”

“The 2.0 Planning Rule would have taken local control and input away from management decisions on our country’s public lands. The Rule was a step-backwards in the face of recent successes led by public-private partnerships to address the needs of resource management in critical habitat areas, while maintaining production and multiple use.”

“USCA urges the President to follow Congress’ lead in revoking the 2.0 Planning Rule. We look forward to working with the Administration and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to maintain a balanced approach to livestock production, community involvement, and wildlife and habitat conservation on our country’s public lands over the next four years.”