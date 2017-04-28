USCA Comments on Proposed NAFTA Renegotiation

(WASHINGTON) – Following recent remarks by President Donald J. Trump on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) Trade Committee Chairman Leo McDonnell issued the following statement:

“In today’s global economy, U.S. cattle producers’ bottom lines are increasingly becoming more dependent on trade and market access. Recent news on access to China’s markets resulted in an uptick in market prices, while volatility in Brazil continues to be of concern.”

“USCA applauds President Trump’s efforts since taking office to address the concerns and potential issues with the multiple trade agreements that the U.S. is seeking to enter, or is currently engaged.”

“Over recent decades, NAFTA has continued to be under scrutiny for unfair trading practices across multiple industries. Trade violations have trickled down to U.S. cattle producers, resulting in distorted and unfair feed prices and causing harm to U.S. feeders. The proposal to review and renegotiate specific sections of the trade agreement is necessary.”

“Canada and Mexico are important trading partners to the U.S., however the disparity in exports must be considered. Approximately 70-80% of each country’s exports are routed to the United States, while only about 15-18% of U.S. exports go to each of these same countries. These export numbers continue to provide the defense to U.S. cattle producers committed to providing consumers with accurate origin information. Whether beef is purely a U.S. product, or a mixture from our NAFTA trading partners, the consumers must know.”

“USCA will work with the Administration to address the current trade disparities and find a solution that will ensure a fair trade deal for all.”