USCA Requests Funding to Help Producers Fight Cattle Fever Tick

Today, the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urging the immediate funding of up to $6 million to help offset the costs associated with eradicating cattle fever ticks and preventing the spread of this significant threat to the U.S. cattle industry.

USCA Animal Health Committee Chairman Dwight Keller issued the following statement:

“Since November, the presence of the fever tick has expanded beyond the Permanent Quarantine ‘Buffer Zone’ established between Mexico and the U.S. Costs associated with both treating the fever tick and preventing its spread have increased exponentially as producers find themselves in the path of an ever-expanding affected area.

Cattle Fever Tick is a horrible sight; you can’t miss the swarms of ticks covering an animal and it is easily spread throughout the herd. If an infected animal is found, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) treats the animal and works with its herd mates for a minimum of 6 to 8 months. This requires producers to gather their herd and provide the facilities needed to execute treatment, which equates to an undue financial burden on producers.

USCA looks forward to the opportunity to work with Secretary Perdue and his staff to provide adequate funding and support for producers who have been affected, and animal health officials who are working to eradicate, the cattle fever tick.”

Read the full letter HERE.