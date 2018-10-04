USCMA: Turkey and Poultry Trade Changes with Canada

In another win for U.S. agriculture, the upgraded North American Free Trade Agreement includes expanded access to the Canadian market for U.S. chicken and turkey products. Dairy stole the show in the negotiations, but the U.S. will also gain the market share in turkey in poultry if all three countries approve the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Meat industry publication Meatingplace points out that for chicken, the new tariff rate quota is 57,000 metric tons by year six of the agreement, growing one percent for an additional ten years. The United States will still be eligible to export up to 39,844 metric tons under Canada’s World Trade Organization tariff rate quota regime.

For turkey, Canada has agreed to provide the United States and other country members of the WTO access equivalent to no less than 3.5 percent of the previous year’s total Canadian turkey production, allowing the United States to export additionally up to 1,000 metric tons of turkey products each year for the next 10 years than the current access and potentially more thereafter.