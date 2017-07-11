USDA Announces Decision to Open CRP Acres for Haying

Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its decision to open up Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for haying in all South Dakota counties from July 16 to August 30, 2017 due to the ongoing drought. This is good news for producers who will now have additional flexibility to feed their herds.

Last month, Sen. John Thune and I wrote to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging him to provide timely assistance to counties currently facing extreme drought conditions. Since then, USDA has opened up all South Dakota counties for CRP grazing until September 30, 2017.

To learn more about the CRP program, click HERE. To find your local FSA office and learn more about drought relief benefits available, click HERE.