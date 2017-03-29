USDA Announces Loan Rates for Wheat, Feed Grains, Oilseeds, Rice and Pulse Crops

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2017 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Commodity Credit Corporation today announced the 2017 marketing assistance loan rates by county for wheat, corn, grain sorghum, barley, oats, soybeans and each “other oilseed” (canola, crambe, flaxseed, mustard seed, rapeseed, safflower, sesame seed and sunflower seed), loan rates by region for pulses (dry peas, lentils, small chickpeas and large chickpeas), and loan rates by state for rough rice. The rates are posted on the Farm Service Agency (FSA) website at www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/price-support/commodity-loan-rates/index.

Marketing assistance loans provide interim financing to producers so that commodities can be stored after harvest when market prices are typically low, to be sold later when price conditions are more favorable.

2017 Wheat, Feed Grains and Oilseeds National Loan Rates Wheat $2.94 per bushel Corn $1.95 per bushel Grain Sorghum $1.95 per bushel Barley $1.95 per bushel Oats $1.39 per bushel Soybeans $5.00 per bushel Other Oilseeds $10.09 per hundredweight (cwt.) for each “other oilseed”

Marketing assistance loans for the 2017 barley, canola, crambe, flaxseed, oats, rapeseed, sesame seed, and wheat crops are available through March 31, 2018, and for the 2017 corn, grain sorghum, mustard seed, safflower, soybean and sunflower seed crops through May 31, 2018.

2017 Rough Rice Loan Rates by State and Class State Long Grain Rice Medium Grain Rice $ per cwt. Arkansas 6.46 6.23 California 6.42 6.58 Louisiana 6.51 6.36 Mississippi 6.58 6.50 Missouri 6.43 6.50 Texas 6.79 6.50 U.S. Average 6.50 6.50 U.S. loan rate applies to all other states. Medium grain includes short grain. For warehouse-stored loans, national loan rates for whole and broken kernels are used to establish loan proceeds based on the milling out-turns reported on the warehouse receipt. Marketing assistance loans for the 2017 rice crop are available through May 31, 2018. The loan rate for long grain whole kernels is $10.01 per cwt.; for medium grain (including short grain), $9.48 per cwt.; and for broken kernels (all classes), $6.96 per cw

2017 Regional Pulse Crop Loan Rates Crop East Region Loan Rate West Region Loan Rate National Loan Rate $/cwt. Dry Peas 5.31 5.87 5.40 Lentils 11.09 12.24 11.28 Large Chickpeas 11.28 11.28 11.28 Small Chickpeas 7.43 7.43 7.43

The West region includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. The East region includes Montana, North Dakota and other states not included in the West region. The rate for small and large chickpeas applies to all states and counties. Marketing assistance loans for the 2017 pulse crops are available through May 31, 2018.