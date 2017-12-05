USDA Delays the Puerto Rico Census of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture Monday announced it would delay the Puerto Rico Census of Agriculture until December 2018. Conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA says it will delay the Puerto Rico census due to conditions caused by Hurricane Maria.

NASS had planned to collect data in Puerto Rico along with the rest of the United States beginning this month. However, USDA says the delay is necessary to allow for continued focus on hurricane recovery and to assure Puerto Rico’s agriculture can be accurately represented with quality data.

NASS is mailing the 2017 Census of Agriculture to three million U.S. producers, except those in Puerto Rico, in phases through December. Conducted once every five years, the census aims to get a complete and accurate picture of American agriculture.