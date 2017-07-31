USDA Designates Harding County in South Dakota as a Primary Natural Disaster Area

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2017 — In response to a request from Jamie White, Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) acting State Executive Director in South Dakota, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated Harding County in South Dakota as a primary natural disaster area due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought.

Farmers and ranchers in Butte and Perkins counties in South Dakota also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous.

Farmers and ranchers in Carter and Fallon counties in Montana, and Adams and Bowman counties in North Dakota also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous.

All counties listed above were designated natural disaster areas on July 27, 2017, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for FSA’s emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.