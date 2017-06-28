USDA Launches Reorganization Commission

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is kicking off efforts to reorganize the department. Politico reports that the department has launched a commission to reorganize, modernize and trim the department.

The commission will form a plan to reform USDA, which will be based on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s reorganization plan announced in May. The commission is part of a Trump Administration effort to reorganize federal agencies to “improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability” of the executive branch.

The commission for USDA includes officials from Secretary Perdue’s office and others within USDA serving as acting deputy undersecretaries. The effort is being coordinated by Donald Bice, the associate director of the Office of Budget and Program Analysis. A former USDA official told Politico that USDA has been working on the plans for weeks, since President Trump announced his budget proposal, saying “this is going to be a tough year at USDA.”