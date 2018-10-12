USDA NASS Nebraska Crop Production News Release

Based on October 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2018 corn production is forecast at 1.80 billion bushels, up 7 percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area to be harvested for grain, at 9.25 million acres, is down 1 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 195 bushels per acre, up 14 bushels from last year. Both yield and production are new record highs if realized.

Sorghum for grain is forecast at 15.8 million bushels, up 32 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 155,000 acres, is up 15 percent from 2017. Yield is a record forecast at 102 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 350 million bushels, up 7 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.65 million acres, is slightly below 2017. Yield is forecast at 62 bushels per acre, up 4.5 bushels from last year. Both yield and production are new record highs if realized.

Dry edible bean production is forecast at 3.25 million hundredweight, down 17 percent from 2017. Area for harvest, at 128,000 acres, is down 17 percent from last year. Yield is a record forecast at 2,540 pounds per acre, up 20.0 pounds per acre from last year.

Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.48 million tons, up 3 percent from 2017. Area for harvest, at 44,200 acres, is down 2 percent from last year. Yield is a record forecast at 33.4 tons per acre, up 1.6 tons per acre from a year ago.

All sunflower production is forecast at 51.2 million pounds, down 26 percent from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 33,000 acres, is down 10,500 acres from 2017. Harvested acreage is a new record low. Yield is forecast at 1,550 pounds per acre, down 38 pounds per acre from a year ago. Of the acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers account for 10,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 23,000 acres.

Alfalfa hay production, at 3.61 million tons, is up 10 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 880,000 acres, is up 6 percent from a year ago. Yield of 4.10 tons per acre is up 0.15 ton from 2017. All other hay production, at 3.70 million tons, is up 28 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 1.85 million acres, is up 3 percent from a year ago. Yield of 2.00 tons per acre is up 0.40 ton from 2017. Both yield and production are new record highs if realized.