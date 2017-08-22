USDA NASS to Collect 2017 Small Grain Production and Stocks Data

LINCOLN, Neb. – During the first two weeks of September, growers of small grains around the country will be contacted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2017 production and supply of small grains, which include wheat, oats, barley, and rye. “The small grains industry is important to Nebraska agriculture and it is crucial for everyone to have accurate data about this key sector of the economy,” said director of the NASS Northern Plains Regional Field Office Dean Groskurth. “We will contact more than 2,500 producers in Nebraska to accurately measure 2017 acreage, yield, and production for small grains and the quantities of grains and

oilseeds stored on farm.”

“Responses to the survey will also be used in calculating county yields,” explained Groskurth. “USDA uses county yield information from the survey to evaluate and administer vital farm disaster mitigation and insurance programs such as the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC). Farmers who receive this survey should use this opportunity to assure their county is accurately represented in the calculation of Nebraska county yields.”

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. Survey results will be published in several reports, including the annual Small Grains Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released on September 29. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information call the NASS Nebraska Field Office at 800-582-6443.