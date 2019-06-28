USDA NASS to Collect Updated Information on Planted Acreage

In July, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will collect updated information on 2019 acres planted to corn, cotton, sorghum, and soybeans in 14 states.

NASS previously collected planted acreage information during the first two weeks of June, with the results published in the June 28 Acreage report. Excessive rainfall had prevented planting at the time of the survey, leaving a portion of acres still to be planted for corn in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin; cotton in Arkansas; sorghum in Kansas; and soybeans in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.