USDA NORTHERN PLAINS FARM LABOR REPORT

In the Northern Plains Region (Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota) there were 32,000 workers hired directly by farm operators on farms and ranches during the week of April 8-14, 2018, unchanged from the April 2017 reference week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Workers numbered 25,000 during the week of January 7-13, 2018, down 7 percent from the January 2017 reference week.

Farm operators paid their hired workers an average wage of $14.70 per hour during the April 2018 reference week, up 5 percent from the April 2017 reference week. Field workers received an average of $14.52 per hour, down 29 cents. Livestock workers earned $13.47 per hour compared with $12.47 a year earlier. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate, at $14.00, was up 45 cents from the April 2017 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 41.0 hours during the April 2018 reference week, compared with 40.2 hours worked during the April 2017 reference week.

Farm operators in the Northern Plains Region paid their hired workers an average wage of $14.82 per hour during the January 2018 reference week, up 5 percent from the January 2017 reference week. Field workers received an average of $14.76 per hour, unchanged from January 2017. Livestock workers earned $13.47 per hour, up 70 cents. The field and livestock worker combined wage rate at $14.05, was up 55 cents from the 2017 reference week. Hired laborers worked an average of 41.4 hours during the January 2018 reference week, compared with 38.4 hours worked during the January 2017 reference week.