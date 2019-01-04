class="post-template-default single single-post postid-357047 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY USDA | January 4, 2019
USDA Notes that NASS and OCE-WAOB Reports are Suspended

Due to a lapse in federal funding, work on National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) and Office of the Chief Economist – World Agricultural Outlook Board (OCE-WAOB) reports have been suspended since December 22, 2018 and remain suspended.

Given the lead time required for the analysis and compilation of Crop ProductionCrop Production-AnnualWorld Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), Grain StocksRice Stocks, Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings, and Cotton Ginnings reports, those reports will not be released on January 11, 2019 as originally scheduled even if funding is restored before that date.  The date of all NASS and OCE-WAOB releases will be determined and made public once funding has been restored.

