class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390373 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
USDA plan to move offices sparks concerns about research | KRVN Radio

USDA plan to move offices sparks concerns about research

BY AP | June 13, 2019
Home News Ag Policy
USDA plan to move offices sparks concerns about research
RRN photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to relocate the headquarters of two research agencies to the Kansas City area, intensifying concerns that research will suffer.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the move Thursday and said it will bring the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture closer to farmers and agribusinesses. He also said it would save about $20 million a year.

But the Union of Concerned Scientists predicted the move will drive off researchers and called it “a blatant attack on science.”

A union representing Economic Research Service employees said the move is “coldhearted” and called for keeping workers in Washington.

Members of the Kansas and Missouri congressional delegations and the state’s governors applauded the decision. It’s expected to bring 550 jobs to the area.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments