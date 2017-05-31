(AUDIO) USDA Political Appointment Nominee’s Expected Soon

Nominee’s for The Department of Agriculture’s political post within the agency are expected within a month or so.

During his trip to Nebraska, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue told the Rural Radio Network he had made his picks for key positions within USDA.

There are nearly a dozen political positions that require confirmation by the U.S. Senate, to go along with near 200-some political appointees within the federal government.

No official announcements have been made yet by USDA or Perdue, but several have speculated that Steve Censky, CEO of the American Soybean Association, will be nominated as USDA undersecretary. Other names floated for USDA posts include Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey, Indiana Agriculture Department Director Ted McKinney, and Sam Clovis, who has served on the USDA transition team.