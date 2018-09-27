USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report *AUDIO*

USDA released it’s quarterly hogs and pigs report. The report came in similar to how analysts expected.

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2018 was 75.5 million head. This was up 3 percent from September 1, 2017, and up 3 percent from June 1, 2018.

Breeding inventory, at 6.33 million head, was up 3 percent from last year, and up slightly from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 69.2 million head, was up 3 percent from last year, and up 4 percent from last quarter.

The June-August 2018 pig crop, at 34.2 million head, was up 3 percent from 2017.

Listen to Jerry Stowell of Country Futures break the report down:

Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.19 million head, up 3 percent from 2017.

The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50 percent of the breeding herd.

The average pigs saved per litter was a record high of 10.72 for the June-August period, compared to 10.65 last year.

United States hog producers intend to have 3.16 million sows farrow during the September-November 2018 quarter, up 2 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period in 2017, and up 4 percent from 2016. Intended farrowings for December-February 2019, at 3.12 million sows, are up 2 percent from 2018, and up 4 percent from 2017.

The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48 percent of the total United States hog inventory, up from 47 percent the previous year.

USDA Actual:

All Hogs Sept. 1 103.0%

Kept for Breeding 103.0%

Kept for Marketing 103.0%

WEIGHT BREAKDOWN:

180# Plus 103.0%

120-179# 103.0%

50-119# 103.0%

Under 50# 103.0%

FARROWINGS/INTENTIONS:

Jun-Aug 103.0%

Sep-Nov * 102.0%

Dec-Feb * 102.0%

Summer Pig Crop 103.0%

Jun-Aug Pigs per Litter 101.0%

The next report will be released on December 20, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. EST at www.nass.usda.gov.