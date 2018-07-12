class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY DTN/Progressive Farmer | July 12, 2018
USDA Reports Flash- Corn and Soybean Production Bumped, Soybean Exports Dropped

WASHINGTON (DTN) — A big crop got a little bigger, as USDA increased U.S. corn production for the new-crop (2018-19) season to 14.2 billion bushels and increased new-crop soybean production to 4.3 billion bushels.

The agency also incorporated the new Chinese soybean import duties into their estimates, which drove exports down 250 million bushels, and boosted domestic soybean ending stocks to 580 million bushels, up from 385 million bushels in June.

USDA also boosted global soybean ending stocks for both new crop and old crop substantially.

These numbers were released by USDA in its July Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) reports.

Thursday’s new U.S. ending stocks estimates were bullish for corn, bearish for soybeans and neutral for wheat, said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. World ending stocks estimates from USDA were bullish for corn and wheat, but bearish for soybeans, he said.

Crop Production: https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE): http://www.usda.gov/…

Today marks the final day that DTN and other news outlets will have pre-release access to these reports, which allows for the publication of these report numbers and analysis at 11 a.m. CT. Starting Aug. 1, news outlets, like the public, will have access to these reports once they are posted on USDA’s website at 11 a.m. CT.

SOYBEANS

USDA boosted soybean average yield to 48.5 bpa.

Old-crop U.S. ending stocks were moved to 465 million bushels and new-crop ending stocks swelled to 580 million bushels.

The average U.S. farmgate price for soybeans was lowered to $8.00.

New-crop global soybean ending stocks jumped to 98.3 million metric tons, a huge increase from June. Old-crop soybean global ending stocks also rose substantially to 96 million metric tons. Both numbers were well above pre-report expectations.

CORN

USDA left average corn yield untouched at 174 bushels per acre (bpa).

New-crop U.S. ending stocks for corn were 1.552 billion bushels and old-crop ending stocks were 2.027 billion bushels.

The average U.S. farmgate price for corn was dropped to $3.30.

WHEAT

USDA expects the 2018-19 wheat crop to reach 1.88 billion bushels. Winter wheat production was pegged at 1.193 billion bushels, a tiny drop from the July estimate, but down 6% from 2017. The average winter wheat yield is expected to reach 48 bpa, down 0.4 bushel from June and down 2.2 bushels from last year.

Spring wheat production was estimated at 614 million bushels, up a whopping 48% from last year. Durum wheat production was forecast at 75 million bushels, up 36% from last year.

The average U.S. farmgate price for wheat was pegged at $4.50.

Editor’s Note: Join DTN Analyst Todd Hultman at 12 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 12, as he looks at the latest USDA Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports and what they might mean for the markets. To register, visit https://dtn.webex.com/…

2017-18 U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels)
July Avg High Low June
Corn 2,027 2,106 2,177 2,050 2,102
Soybeans 465 507 532 478 505
Wheat 1,100 1,098 1,100 1,080 1,080
2018-19 U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels)
July Avg High Low June
Corn 1,552 1,733 2,022 1,500 1,577
Soybeans 580 491 702 385 385
Wheat 985 982 1,084 924 946
2018-19 U.S. PRODUCTION (Million Bushels)
July Avg High Low June 2017-18
Corn 14,230 14,331 14,833 14,045 14,040 14,604
Soybeans 4,310 4,329 4,430 4,253 4,280 4,392
U.S. AVERAGE YIELD (Bushels Per Acre) 2018-2019 (WASDE)
July Avg High Low June 2017-18
Corn 174.0 175.3 179.5 172.6 174.0 176.6
Soybeans 48.5 48.8 50.0 47.9 48.5 49.1
2018-19 WINTER WHEAT PRODUCTION (Billion Bushels)
July Average High Low June 2017-18
All Wheat 1,881 1,865 1,923 1,825 1,827 1,741
All Winter Wheat 1,193 1,199 1,224 1,178 1,198 1,269
HRW 657 654 675 634 650 750
SRW 303 317 334 307 316 292
White 232 229 234 202 232 227
Spring 614 600 646 568 NA 416
Durum 75 74 83 60 NA 55
2017-18 WORLD ENDING STOCKS (million metric tons)
July Avg High Low June
Corn 191.7 191.3 193.0 188.0 192.7
Soybeans 96.0 92.0 94.0 89.0 92.5
Wheat 273.5 272.3 274.5 270.0 272.4
2018-19 WORLD ENDING STOCKS (million metric tons)
July Avg High Low June
Corn 152.0 156.0 163.0 151.0 154.7
Soybeans 98.3 88.6 92.0 85.6 87.0
Wheat 260.9 264.1 266.0 262.0 266.2
WORLD PRODUCTION (Million Metric Tons) 2017-2018
July Avg. High Low June
Corn
Brazil corn 83.5 83.1 85.0 79.2 85.0
Argentina corn 33.0 32.7 33.0 32.0 33.0
Soybeans
Brazil soybeans 119.5 118.9 120.0 117.4 119.0
Argentina soybeans 37.0 36.7 37.5 36.0 37.0
2018-19 2017-18
Wheat July June July June
European Union 145.00 149.40 151.58 151.58
FSU – 12 121.24 123.74 142.22 142.22
