USDA Reports Flash- Higher New Corn, Soybean Ending Stocks Projected

OMAHA — In one of the first supply and demand forecasts for crops that largely still need a window for planting, USDA projected 2.485 billion bushels of ending stocks for corn and 970 million bushels of soybeans ending stocks in the 2019-20 crops.

USDA released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand estimates on Friday. The report offered early estimates at the 2019-20 new-crop production and ending stocks estimates for corn, soybeans and wheat.

USDA also has made some modifications to the new report. Under price forecasts for crops, USDA will no longer forecast a price range, but a single mid-point price. In world ending stocks, USDA will provide a new line forecasting ending stocks “World less China.” The list of major exports also eliminates the “Former Soviet Union” designation of countries.

You can also access the full reports here:

— Crop Production: https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

— World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE): http://www.usda.gov/…