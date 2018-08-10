class="post-template-default single single-post postid-328390 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
USDA Reports Flash

BY DTN/Progressive Farmer | August 10, 2018
WASHINGTON (DTN) — USDA on Friday released its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. These August reports are the first of the 2018 season to take into account field surveys conducted by USDA in July.

Today’s reports also mark the first time in decades that DTN and other news outlets did not have pre-release access and are receiving the data at the same time as the general public, at 11 a.m. CDT.

You can also access the full reports here:

Crop Production: https://www.nass.usda.gov/…

World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE): http://www.usda.gov/…

U.S. CROP PRODUCTION (Million Bushels) 2018-2019
Aug Avg High Low July 2017-18
Corn 14,586 14,417 14,740 14,210 14,230 14,604
Soybeans 4,586 4,428 4,576 4,354 4,310 4,392
All Wheat 1,877 1,850 1,900 1,700 1,881 1,741
All Winter 1,189 1,181 1,201 1,050 1,193 1,269
Spring 73 600 633 570 614 416
U.S. AVERAGE YIELD (Bushels Per Acre) 2018-2019
Aug Avg High Low July 2017-18
Corn 178.4 176.3 180.2 173.8 174.0 176.6
Soybeans 51.6 49.8 51.5 49.0 48.5 49.1
U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2018-2019
Aug Avg High Low July
Corn 1,684 1,630 1,812 1,457 1,552
Soybeans 784 641 742 550 580
Wheat 935 959 1,018 813 985
U.S. ENDING STOCKS (Million Bushels) 2017-2018
Aug Avg High Low July
Corn 2,016 2,137 1,900 2,027
Soybeans 461 507 437 465
Wheat 1,099 1,100 1,080 1,100
WORLD ENDING STOCKS (Million metric tons) 2018-2019
Aug Avg High Low July
Corn 152.20 158.20 146.00 151.96
Soybeans 99.30 101.70 94.00 98.27
Wheat 255.60 259.90 248.00 260.88
WORLD ENDING STOCKS (Million metric tons) 2017-18
Aug Avg High Low July
Corn 190.80 192.60 188.00 191.70
Soybeans 95.80 97.00 92.00 96.00
Wheat 273.00 275.00 271.00 273.50
WORLD PRODUCTION (Million Metric Tons) 2018-2019
2018-19
Wheat Aug July
European Union 137.50 145.00
FSU – 12 122.54 121.24
