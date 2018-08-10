USDA Reports Flash

WASHINGTON (DTN) — USDA on Friday released its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. These August reports are the first of the 2018 season to take into account field surveys conducted by USDA in July.

Today’s reports also mark the first time in decades that DTN and other news outlets did not have pre-release access and are receiving the data at the same time as the general public, at 11 a.m. CDT.

