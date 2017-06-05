USDA Rural Development Awards $1.65 Million in Southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB., June 5, 2017-Four awardees of USDA Rural Development funds totaling $1,650,500 have been announced:

Village of Hubbell received $388,400 from USDA leveraged with other funding of $157,600 to construct a new well, install water meters and replace two blocks of main and the aged water main. The $105,000 loan is for 40 years at 2 percent rate of interest; the remaining funds are a grant.

Johnson County Rural Water District #1 was awarded $1,123,000 from USDA to replace water mains, install new lines, repaint the standpipe and to replace a well pump. The loan is for 40 years at 3.375 percent rate of interest.

Village of Dorchester received $132,000 from USDA leveraged with $100,000 from the village to purchase a new 2017 ambulance.

Pennsylvania Colony Historical Society of Nebraska was awarded $2,000 leveraged with $3,784 from the Historical Society to connect the house on the site to the Richardson Rural Water District for potable water. Additionally the Historical Society received $5,100 from USDA leveraged with $9,550 from the Historical Society to renovate the original barn on the Pennsylvania Colony Historical Society of Nebraska site in Dawson, Nebraska.

The Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program provides funding in eligible rural areas for community service facilities such as fire and rescue buildings, streets, utilities, clinics and nursing homes. Visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities-direct-loan-grant-program/ne. The Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas. Visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/water-waste-disposal-loan-grant-program/ne.

For more information contact Janice Stopak, 402-437-5743 or janice.stopak@ne.usda.gov or Luann Brown, 402-437-5571 orluann.brown@ne.usda.gov.