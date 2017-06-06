USDA Rural Development Awards $55,700 in Western Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB., June 5, 2017-Three western Nebraska communities are recipients of USDA Rural Development funds totaling $55,700.

City of Rushville received an Economic Impact Initiative Grant of $43,600 from USDA leveraged with $14,561 from the city to replace the roof on the assisted living facility.

Village of Lewellen was awarded $6,000 from USDA leveraged with a $2,000 contribution from the village to make improvements to the village library including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, energy improvements, and the purchase of a public computer and printer.

City of Gordon received $6,100 from USDA leveraged with $5,160 from the city to provide the city of Gordon’s Police Department with technological updates to their cruisers.

The Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program provides funding in eligible rural areas for community service facilities such as fire and rescue buildings, streets, utilities, clinics and nursing homes. Visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities-direct-loan-grant-program/ne. The Economic Impact Initiative Grant program provides funding to assist in the development of essential community facilities in rural communities with extreme unemployment and severe economic depression. Visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/economic-impact-initiative-grants.

For more information contact Natalie Furrow, 308-221-3690 or Natalie.furrow@ne.usda.gov or contact Sara Pierce, 308-221-3689 or sara.pierce@ne.usda.gov.