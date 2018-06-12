USDA Says 152,000 MT of Corn Sold to Mexico

Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales of 152,000 metric tons (mt) of corn for delivery to Mexico. Of the total 114,000 metric tons is for delivery during the 2017-18 marketing year and 38,000 metric tons is for delivery during the 2018-19 marketing year.

The marketing year for corn began Sept. 1.

USDA issues both daily and weekly export sales to the public.

Exporters are required to report to the USDA any export sales activity of 100,000 metric tons or more of one commodity made in one day or quantities totaling 200,000 tons or more in any reporting period to one destination, by 2 p.m. CT on the next business day. Export sales of less than these quantities must be reported to USDA on a weekly basis.