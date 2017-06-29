USDA Seeking Public Input on GMO Labeling

The Department of Agriculture is seeking public input on GMO labeling.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service posted 30 questions for the public this week regarding labeling food items containing genetically modified ingredients. The feedback, according to Politico, will help the agency develop a proposed rule governing how food manufacturers disclose when products contain genetically engineered ingredients.

Questions include: What terms should be interchangeable with “bioengineering”; whether AMS should require disclosures for foods containing highly refined products, such as oils or sugars derived from bioengineered crops; and the amount of a bioengineered substance needed to deem it bioengineered.

The GMO Labeling legislation passed by Congress last year gave USDA two years to finalize the regulation. USDA says it is preparing to release the rule later this year.