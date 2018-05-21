USDA to Ask About 2018 Crops, Stocks, Inventories and Values

LINCOLN, Neb. May 21, 2018 – During the next few weeks, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major inquiries, contacting nearly 4,300 producers across Nebraska to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2018.

“These are two of the most important surveys NASS conducts, due to the widespread and significant impact of their results,” explained Dean Groskurth, Director of the Northern Plains Regional Field Office. “When producers complete these surveys, they contribute essential information that determines the expected acreage and supply of major commodities for the 2018 crop year. The results are

necessary for everyone who relies on agriculture for their livelihoods.”

Data for the June Agricultural Survey are gathered via the Internet, mail, phone, or by in-person interview. For the June Area Survey, trained National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

enumerators representing NASS visit select tracts of land to interview the operators of any farm or ranch within that selected tract. Producers are asked to provide information on planted acres, acres expected to be harvested, and grain stocks. This survey also collects data on livestock inventory, cash rents, land values, and value of sales.

“NASS protects the privacy of all respondents and publishes only state- and national-level data in these reports, ensuring no operation or producer can be identified. I urge all producers to respond to these surveys when contacted, and thank them for their cooperation,” said Dean Groskurth.

NASS will publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports, on June 29, 2018. Survey data also contribute to NASS’s Crop Production reports, Small Grains Summary, Farms and Land in Farms, and Land Values reports, as well as various livestock reports, including Cattle, Sheep and Goats, and Quarterly Hogs and Pigs.

These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.