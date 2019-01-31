USDA Updates Report Releases

OMAHA (DTN) — After shaking off the shutdown hangover, agencies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have started to detail how they are going to handle reports missed, delayed and canceled.

Starting with export data, the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) has not published a weekly Export Sales report since Dec. 20, 2018. FAS has resumed daily reporting of export sales and will implement the following schedule to bring weekly reporting up to date:

— The report for the week ending Dec. 20, 2018, will be published Thursday, Jan. 31.

— The report for the week ending Dec. 27, 2018, will be published Feb. 7.

— The report for the week ending Jan. 3, 2019, which will include the marketing-year changeover figures for hides and skins, wet blues, pork and beef, will be published Feb. 14.

— A combined report for the weeks ending Jan. 10-Feb. 14 will be published on Feb. 22.

The regular reporting schedule will resume for the week ending Feb. 22.

That combination of reports for the weeks from Jan. 10-Feb. 1 carrying forward to Feb. 22 means the World Agricultural Outlook Board may be limited in the export information it has available for the Feb. 8 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

Additional information about the Export Sales Reporting Program is available at: https://www.fas.usda.gov/…

Along with FAS, the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s (NASS) Agricultural Statistics Board has also started rescheduling reports that were affected by the shutdown. NASS was not able to collect data nor issue reports due to the lack of funding. The following reports have been rescheduled and others will be announced as soon as they are determined:

— Several major reports initially scheduled for Jan. 11 will come out on with the Feb. 8 reports.

— Broiler Hatchery (Jan. 30) is delayed.

— Egg Products (Jan. 30) is delayed.

— Agricultural Prices (Dec. 27) will be released Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Poultry Slaughter (Dec. 26) will be released Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Peanut Stocks and Processing (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Cotton System (Jan. 2) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Fats & Oils (Jan. 2) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Grain Crushings (Jan. 2) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Dairy Products (Jan. 3) will be released Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Egg Products (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Field Crops Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Rice Stocks Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Stocks of Grain, Oilseed, and Hay Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Crop Production (Jan. 11) — estimates will be included in Crop Production to be released Feb. 8 at noon ET.

— Crop Production Annual (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at noon ET.

— Grain Stocks (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at noon ET.

— Rice Stocks (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at noon ET.

— Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings (Jan. 11) will be released Feb. 8 at noon ET.

— Peanut Prices (Dec. 28*; Jan. 4*, 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1) estimates will be released in a combined report on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Broiler Hatchery (Feb. 6) will be released Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Milk Production (Jan. 23) will be released Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Agricultural Prices (Jan. 31) will be released Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Vegetables Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Cattle on Feed (Jan. 25) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Cotton System (Feb. 1) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Fats and Oils (Feb. 1) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Grain Crushings (Feb. 1) will be released Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Cattle (Jan. 31) will be released Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Sheep and Goats (Jan. 31) will be released Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Flour Milling (Feb. 1) will be released March 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Peanut Stocks and Processing (Jan. 29) — estimates will be included in Peanut Stocks and Processing to be released March 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Peanut Stocks and Processing (Feb.27) will be released March 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Cattle on Feed (Feb. 22) will be released March 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes Final Estimates (Jan. 31) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Milk Production (Feb. 21) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

— Citrus Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— Non-citrus Fruits and Nuts Final Estimates (Dec. 28) will be released March 12 at 3 p.m. ET.*

— State Stories (Jan. 3) will not be released.

— State Stories (Jan. 29) will not be released.

— Cotton Ginnings (Jan. 11) will not be released.

— Cotton Ginnings (Jan. 23) will not be released.

— 2017 Census of Agriculture (Feb. 21) will be delayed. A new date has not yet been determined.

* QuickStats only.

The Farm Service Agency also has changed dates for applications and reporting for its programs. That information is posted on DTN’s Ag Policy blog: https://goo.gl/…