USDA Wants To Advance ‘Modernization Of Pork Slaughter’ Rule

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) this week said it wants to move forward with a “Modernization of Pork Slaughter” rule. The regulation, which NPPC strongly supports, would increase efficiency and effectiveness of the federal inspection process and allow for the rapid adoption of new food safety technologies in pork slaughter. It also has the potential to increase U.S. hog slaughter capacity.

The HACCP Inspection Models Project, or HIMP, would allow FSIS to better focus its inspection resources and partner with the pork industry to better ensure safe products are entering the food supply. It shifts certain food safety responsibilities from federal inspectors to packing plant workers and could lead to faster pork production lines. Currently, five U.S. pork packing plants are participating in HIMP pilot projects; enactment of a modernization rule would make the system available to all packers.