USDA Wants to Hear from Stakeholders about Statistical Programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) announces the annual USDA Data Users’ Meeting. The meeting is free of charge and open to anyone interested in learning about recent and pending changes in various data and information programs important to agriculture. USDA and partner agencies will seek comments and input on these programs.

The 2017 meeting will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CDT on Tues., Oct. 24, 2017 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Kansas City Plaza, 220 West 43rd St., Kansas City, MO.

NASS and partner agencies organize the annual meeting for USDA stakeholders. Other participating USDA agencies include the Agricultural Marketing Service, Economic Research Service, Farm Service Agency, Foreign Agricultural Service and the World Agricultural Outlook Board. The U.S. Census Bureau will also participate. Leaders from each agency will provide an overview of current issues and then take questions and comments.

Individuals who wish to attend the 2017 USDA Data Users’ Meeting may register online at www.nass.usda.gov/ Education_and_Outreach/ Meeting/. Summaries of previous meetings are available at the same website. Please contact Tina Hall at Tina.Hall@nass.usda.gov or (202)720-3896 with any questions.