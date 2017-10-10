class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
USDA Weekly Crop Progress- Corn, Soy Harvest Continues to Slip Further Behind Average Pace

BY DTN/Progressive Farmer | October 10, 2017
OMAHA (DTN) — Corn and soybean harvest continued to slip further behind the average pace during the week ended Oct. 8, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report issued Tuesday. The report was delayed from its normal Monday release due to the Columbus Day holiday.

USDA estimated that 82% of corn was mature as Sunday, 5 points behind the five-year average. Harvest progressed to 22% complete, 15 percentage points behind the average pace of 37%. In last Monday’s report, harvest was 9 points behind the average pace.

“Estimated harvest percent completed lost another 6 percentage points to average last week. If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” said DTN Senior Analyst Darin Newsom.

Soybean harvest progress also fell further behind normal. USDA estimated that 36% of the crop was harvested as of Sunday, 7 percentage points behind the five-year average of 43%. In last Monday’s report, soybean harvest lagged the average pace by 4 points.

“Estimated soybean harvest percent completed lost another 3 percentage points to average last week. If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

Meanwhile, USDA estimated winter wheat planting to be 48% complete as of Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 percentage points behind the average pace of 58%. Winter wheat emergence was estimated at 25%, 5 percentage points behind the average of 30%.

“If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

Sorghum was 35% harvested, behind the five-year average of 43%.

Cotton was 72% in the bolls opening stage and the crop was 25% harvested nationwide, ahead of the average of 19% harvested.

National Crop Progress Summary
This Last Last 5-Year
Week Week Year Avg.
Corn Mature 82 68 92 87
Corn Harvested 22 17 33 37
Soybeans Dropping Leaves 89 80 90 87
Soybeans Harvested 36 22 41 43
Winter Wheat Planted 48 36 57 58
Winter Wheat Emerged 25 12 32 30
Cotton Bolls Opening 72 67 79 78
Cotton Harvested 25 17 21 19
Sorghum Coloring 97 94 99 97
Sorghum Mature 69 60 80 73
Sorghum Harvested 35 34 47 43
Rice Harvested 85 77 88 80
National Crop Condition Summary
(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
This Week Last Week Last Year
VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E
Corn 3 8 25 49 15 3 9 25 49 14 2 6 19 53 20
Soybeans 3 9 27 49 12 3 9 28 48 12 2 5 19 54 20
Sorghum 2 6 28 52 12 2 6 28 52 12 1 5 29 51 14
Cotton 8 7 25 42 18 7 9 27 42 15 4 12 36 39 9
