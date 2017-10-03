USDA Weekly Crop Progress- Corn, Soy Harvest Fall Further Behind Average Pace

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn and soybean harvest fell further behind the average pace during the week ended Oct. 1, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress report issued Monday.

USDA estimated that 68% of corn was mature as Sunday, 10 points behind the five-year average. Harvest progressed to 17% complete, 9 percentage points behind the average pace of 26%. In last Monday’s report, harvest was 6 points behind the average pace.

Corn condition was rated 63% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from 61% the previous week. That resulted in the DTN Crop Condition Index increasing 5 points to 150 points, still well below the previous year’s 175 points. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” said DTN Senior Analyst Darin Newsom.

Soybean harvest progress also fell further behind normal. USDA estimated that 22% of the crop was harvested as of Sunday, 4 percentage points behind the five-year average of 26%. In last Monday’s report, soybean harvest lagged the average pace by only 2 points.

Soybean condition held steady from the previous week at 60% good to excellent. The DTN Crop Condition Index increased 1 point to 145 points, still well below last year’s 178 points. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

Meanwhile, USDA estimated winter wheat planting to be 36% complete and 12% of the crop emerged as of Sunday, Oct. 1, even though no firm estimate on 2018 acreage has been established. The five-year averages are 43% and 16%, respectively. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

Sorghum was 34% harvested, behind the five-year average of 37%.

Cotton was 67% in the bolls opening stage and the crop was 17% harvested nationwide, ahead of the average of 13% harvested. Cotton condition worsened from 60% good to excellent the previous week to 57% last week. Rice was 77% harvested, compared to a 71% average.

The following are highlights from weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states. To view the full reports from each state, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…

Colorado

Continued cool and wet conditions again last week delayed fieldwork and harvest activities but provided welcome moisture in areas. Days suitable for fieldwork is 3.2 days, down from the previous week’s 5.6 days. Topsoil moisture is 1% very short, 13% short, 74% adequate and 12% surplus. Subsoil moisture is 2% very short, 23% short, 74% adequate and 1% surplus. Corn dented is 94% with the five-year average 98%. Corn mature is 42% with 64% being the five-year average. Corn harvested is 5% with the five-year average 13%. Corn silage harvested is 85% with 90% the five-year average. Corn crop condition is 11% very poor to poor, 24% fair and 65% good to excellent. Sorghum turning color is 93% with the five-year average 94%. Sorghum mature is 26% with 43% the five-year average. Sorghum harvested is 1% with 8% the five-year average. Sorghum crop condition is 13% very poor to poor, 20% fair and 67% good to excellent. Spring wheat harvested is 86% with 92% the five-year average. Winter wheat planted is 57% with 69% the five-year average. Winter wheat emerged is 29% with 33% the five-year average.

Iowa

Rainfall during the week slowed down harvest, allowing Iowa farmers 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Although there were wet field conditions in parts of the state, activities for the week included harvesting corn for grain and soybeans, seeding cover crops, and finishing the last cutting of hay. Topsoil moisture levels rated 17% very short, 26% short, 56% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 20% very short, 32% short, 47% adequate and 1% surplus. Ninety-seven percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, five days behind the five-year average. Seventy-three percent of corn had reached maturity, six days behind last year and three days behind average. Six percent of the corn crop for grain has been harvested, nearly two weeks behind average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested was at 23%. Corn condition improved slightly to 60% good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, three days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. Eighty-four percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, four days ahead of average. Sixteen percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, one day behind last year and three days behind average. Soybean condition also improved slightly with 61% good to excellent.

Kansas

An inch or more of rain fell across western and central Kansas last week, while much of the east received less than 1 inch. Temperatures were mostly below normal in the west and above normal in the eastern half of the state. There were 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 8% very short, 29% short, 55% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 11% very short, 31% short, 57% adequate and 1% surplus. Winter wheat planted was 21%, behind 37% last year and 39% for the five-year average. Emerged was 9%, near 11% last year, and behind 14% average. Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 13% poor, 31% fair, 39% good and 12% excellent. Corn mature was 84%, behind 90% last year, and near 88% average. Harvested was 39%, behind 44% last year and 49% average. Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 13% poor, 38% fair, 38% good and 5% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 78%, well ahead of 53% last year, and ahead of 61% average. Harvested was 13%, ahead of 6% last year, and near 10% average. Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 32% fair, 47% good and 11% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 94% percent, near 98% last year and 93% average. Mature was 48%, behind 61% last year, and near 49% average. Harvested was 7%, behind 17% last year and 13% average. Cotton condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 32% fair, 55% good and 9% excellent. Cotton setting bolls was 98%, near 96% last year, and equal to average. Bolls opening was 49%, equal to last year, and near 52% average. Harvested was 4%, equal to last year, and near 2% average. Sunflowers condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 32% fair, 52% good and 10% excellent. Sunflowers ray flowers dried was 83%, equal to last year, and near 86% average. Bracts turning yellow was 69%, near 67% last year and 68% average. Bracts turning brown was 44%, near 42% last year. Harvested was 3%, near 4% last year and 5% average.

Nebraska

Temperatures averaged 4 to 8 degrees below normal across western Nebraska, but 2 to 6 degrees above normal in the east. Accumulations of an inch or more of rain were common across most of the state, with exception of panhandle area, recorded less than an inch. Significant rainfall continued to limit harvest activities. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 19% short, 73% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 7% very short, 28% short, 63% adequate and 2% surplus. Corn condition was rated 66% good to excellent. Corn mature was 70%, behind 83% last year and 77% average. Harvested was 12%, near 14% last year, and behind 20% average. Soybean condition was rated 63% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 93%, ahead of 87% last year and 86% average. Harvested was 19%, behind 24% last year and 26% average. Winter wheat planted was 70%, behind 83% last year and 76% average. Emerged was 42%, behind 57% last year, but near 40% average. Sorghum condition was rated 76% good to excellent. Sorghum mature was 62%, well behind 85% last year, but near 66% average. Harvested was 17%, near 21% last year, but ahead of 10% average.

Oklahoma

The statewide average rainfall total for the week was 1.69 inches, with the southwest district recording the highest precipitation at 2.95 inches. According to the U.S. Drought monitor, a small area of the panhandle district remained in moderate drought. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 60s. Topsoil moisture was rated 2% very short, 16% short, 74% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 3% very short, 18% short and 79% adequate. Corn was 47% harvested as of Sunday, behind the average of 64%. Sorghum was 61% mature and 33% harvested, behind the average of 38% harvested. Soybeans were 12% harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 6%. Cotton was 2% harvested, near the average of 1%. Winter wheat was 30% planted, behind the average pace of 43%.

South Dakota

Showers and thunderstorms slowed soybean and corn harvest across much of eastern South Dakota last week. An inch or more of rain fell over most eastern locations. There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 15% very short, 22% short, 58% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 24% very short, 26% short, 48% adequate and 2% surplus. Corn mature was 52%, well behind 75% average, and harvested was 3%, behind 19% average. Soybeans dropping leaves was 89%, near 93% average, and harvested was 10%, well behind 37% average. Winter wheat planted was 65%, equal to average. Winter wheat emerged was 21%, near 18% average. Sorghum mature was 35%, well behind 66% average, and sorghum harvested was 1%, well 22% average.

Illinois

Dry conditions were prevalent across the state last week. There were 7.0 days suitable for fieldwork last week. Statewide, the average temperature was 66.4 degrees, 4.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.02 inch, 0.68 inch below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated at 36% very short, 48% short, and 16% adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 32% very short, 46% short and 22% adequate. Corn dented was at 97%, compared to 100% for the five-year average. Corn mature was at 73%, compared to 96% last year. Corn harvest was 21% complete, compared to 38% for the five-year average. Corn condition was rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 28% fair, 43% good and 15% excellent. Soybeans coloring was at 92%, compared to 93% for the five-year average. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 80%, compared to 77% last year. Soybean harvest was 30% complete, compared to 15% last year. Soybean condition was rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 47% good and 12% excellent.

Indiana

High temperatures were cause for concern. Hot and dry weather have aided in the maturity of the corn and soybean crops but left some farmers looking for rain to help with soybean harvest and planting of wheat. Despite shorter days, the combination of high temperatures and lack of rain made for a quick dry down of crops. The statewide average temperature was 65.9 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal. Statewide average precipitation was 0 inches, below average by 0.74 inch. There were 6.8 days available for fieldwork, up 0.9 days from the previous week. Topsoil moisture is 20% very short, 42% short, 37% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture is 18% very short, 40% short, 41% adequate and 1% surplus. Corn dented is 96% with 98% the five-year average. Corn mature is 69% with 79% the five-year average. Corn harvested for grain is 16% with 23% the five-year average. Corn harvested for silage is 91%. Corn crop condition is 18% very poor to poor, 29% fair and 53% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves is 81% with the five-year average 85%. Soybeans harvested is 24% with 20% the five-year average. Soybeans crop condition is 16% very poor to poor, 31% fair and 53% good to excellent. Winter wheat planted is 11% with 13% the five-year average. Winter wheat emerged is 0% with 3% the five-year average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dented 96 93 100 98 Corn Mature 68 51 84 78 Corn Harvested 17 11 23 26 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 80 63 81 78 Soybeans Harvested 22 10 24 26 Winter Wheat Planted 36 24 41 43 Winter Wheat Emerged 12 NA 18 16 Cotton Bolls Opening 67 57 70 70 Cotton Harvested 17 14 15 13 Sorghum Coloring 94 90 96 94 Sorghum Mature 60 52 70 63 Sorghum Harvested 34 32 40 37 Rice Harvested 77 69 81 71