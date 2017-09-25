USDA Weekly Crop Progress Report- Neutral Again for Corn, Soybeans, Wheat

OMAHA (DTN) — Corn and soybean harvest and winter wheat planting all lagged the five-year average pace during the week ended Sept. 24, according to USDA’s latest Crop Progress and Condition report issued Monday.

USDA estimated that 51% of corn was mature as of Sunday, well behind the average of 64%. Eleven percent of corn was harvested, also behind the five-year average of 17%. Corn condition held steady at 61% good to excellent. That resulted in the DTN Crop Condition Index increasing 1 point from the previous week to 145 points this week, still well below the previous year’s 178 points. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

While soybeans dropping leaves matched the average pace of 63%, soybean harvest continued to run slightly behind normal at 10% complete as of Sept. 24 compared to the five-year average of 12%. USDA estimated soybean condition at 60% good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. That resulted in the DTN Crop Condition Index increasing 3 points this week to 146 points, still well below last year’s 176 points. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

USDA guessed winter wheat planting to be 24% completed as of Sunday, even though no firm estimate on 2018 acreage has been established yet. That was 4 percentage points behind the five-year average of 28% planted. The key growing state of Kansas was estimated to be 14% completed as compared to the five-year average of 20%. “If considered at all, these numbers would be viewed as neutral,” Newsom said.

Sorghum was 32% harvested, slightly behind the five-year average of 33%.

Cotton was 57% bolls opening and the crop was 14% harvested nationwide, ahead of the average of 9% harvested. Cotton condition worsened from 61% good to excellent the previous week to 60% last week. Rice was 69% harvested, compared to a 61% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dented 93 86 96 95 Corn Mature 51 34 70 64 Corn Harvested 11 7 14 17 Soybeans Dropping Leaves 63 41 65 63 Soybeans Harvested 10 4 9 12 Winter Wheat Planted 24 13 28 28 Cotton Bolls Opening 57 44 61 61 Cotton Harvested 14 11 9 9 Sorghum Coloring 90 84 93 90 Sorghum Mature 52 43 60 54 Sorghum Harvested 32 29 33 33 Rice Harvested 69 55 72 61

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 9 26 47 14 4 9 26 48 13 2 5 19 54 20 Soybeans 3 9 28 49 11 3 9 29 48 11 2 5 20 54 19 Sorghum 2 6 28 52 12 2 6 27 53 12 1 5 28 52 14 Cotton 6 8 26 43 17 6 8 25 44 17 4 12 36 38 10

NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. September 25, 2017 – For the week ending September 24, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal across western Nebraska, but six to ten degrees above normal in the east, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Rainfall of an inch or more was received across most of the State, with some central counties recording up to four inches. Harvest activities were slowed due to the moisture. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 4 percent very short, 26 short, 69 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 34 short, 58 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 22 fair, 50 good, and 17 excellent. Corn dented was 96 percent, near 98 last year and 97 for the five-year average. Mature was

55 percent, behind 66 last year and 62 average. Harvested was 7 percent, near 6 last year, but behind 13 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 26 fair, 52 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 80 percent, ahead of 72 last year and 70 average. Harvested was 10 percent, near 8 last year, and equal to average.

Winter wheat planted was 47 percent, well behind 68 last year, and behind 59 average. Emerged was 15 percent, well behind 37 last year, and behind 21 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 21 fair, 56 good, and 20 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 98 percent, near 100 last year and 94 average. Mature was 50 percent, behind 60 last year, but ahead of 42 average. Harvested was 13 percent, near 9 last year, and ahead of 4 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 47 good, and 16 excellent. Alfalfa fourth cutting was 83 percent complete, ahead of 69 last year and 74 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 20 fair, 52 good, and 17 excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 90 percent, near 94 last year. Harvested was 58 percent, ahead of 48 last year and 52 average.

Proso millet harvested was 60 percent, ahead of 52 last year, but behind 66 average.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 4 percent very poor, 20 poor, 44 fair, 27 good, and 5 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 2 percent very short, 9 short, 89 adequate, and 0 surplus.