USDA Weekly Crop Progress Report

Nebraska: For the week ending October 15, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal across eastern Nebraska, but four to eight degrees below normal in the west, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation of less than an inch was scattered across a majority of the State; however, a few southeastern counties received over an inch of rain. Wet fields continued to slow harvest. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 7 short, 80 adequate, and 11 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated

4 percent very short, 14 short, 76 adequate, and 6 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 23 fair, 46 good, and 18 excellent. Corn mature was 92 percent, near 95 last year and 93 for the five-year average. Harvested was 17 percent, behind 32 last year, and well behind 39 average.

Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 26 fair, 49 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans harvested was 33 percent, well behind 59 last year and 67 average.

Winter wheat planted was 86 percent, behind 98 last year and 95 average. Emerged was 66 percent, well behind 88 last year, and behind 72 average.

Sorghum condition rated 3 percent very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 53 good, and 22 excellent. Sorghum mature was 92 percent, behind 98 last year, but equal to average. Harvested was 22 percent, well behind 49 last year, and behind 34 average.

Alfalfa fourth cutting was 92 percent complete, ahead of 86 last year.

Dry edible beans harvested was 75 percent, behind 94 last year and 89 average.

Proso millet harvested was 73 percent, behind 92 last year.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 3 percent very poor, 13 poor, 45 fair, 35 good, and 4 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 92 adequate, and 3 surplus.

Kansas:

For the week ending October 15, 2017, above normal

temperatures in the east preceded late week rains while the western half of the State remained mostly cool and dry, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Wheat seeding and row crop harvest continued across Kansas with some reports of soybean pods shattering. There were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 2 percent very short, 11 short, 77 adequate, and 10 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 4 percent very short, 18 short, 74 adequate, and 4 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat planted was 42 percent, well behind 71 last year and 75 for the five-year average. Emerged was 25 percent, behind 44 last year, and well behind 46 average.

Corn mature was 92 percent, behind 99 last year and 97 average. Harvested was 54 percent, well behind 74 last year, and behind 73 average.

Soybean condition rated 5 percent very poor, 14 poor, 37 fair, 39 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 93 percent, ahead of 86 last year and 87 average. Harvested was 34 percent, ahead of 25 last year, but near 36 average.

Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 32 fair, 46 good, and 12 excellent. Sorghum mature was 75 percent, behind 88 last year, and near 78 average. Harvested was 13 percent, well behind 41 last year, and behind 32 average.

Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 27 fair, 60 good, and 11 excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 72 percent, near 74 last year and 75 average. Harvested was 7 percent, equal to last year,

and near 5 average.

Sunflowers condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 26 fair, 56 good, and 14 excellent. Sunflowers ray flowers dried was 93 percent, near 94 last year and 96 average. Bracts turning yellow was 83 percent, near 87 last year, and behind 88 average. Bracts turning brown was 69 percent, near 72 last year and 70 average. Harvested was 5 percent, behind 24 last year and 22 average.

Alfalfa fourth cutting was 92 percent complete, near 96 last year, but ahead of 86 average.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 4 percent very poor, 15 poor, 35 fair, 43 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 3 percent very short, 14 short, 82 adequate, and 1 surplus.