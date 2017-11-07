USDA Withdraws Biotech Regulations Proposal, Seeks Further Comment

The Department of Agriculture has withdrawn a proposed rule to revisit biotech regulations and says it will “re-engage” with stakeholders.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Monday it wants more information from stakeholders to “determine the most effective, science-based approach for regulating the products of modern biotechnology, while protecting plant health.” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says USDA needs to “take a fresh look, explore policy alternatives, and continue the dialogue,” regarding biotech regulations. APHIS oversees the importation, interstate movement and environmental release of genetically engineered organisms to ensure they do not pose a plant pest risk.

Perdue says the U.S. needs regulations and policies that are “are flexible and adaptable” to the ongoing biotechnology innovations in the industry today.