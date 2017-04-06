USFRA Announces Three New Board Members at April Board Meeting

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., (April 6, 2017) – Representing National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council and Nebraska Soybean Association are U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance® (USFRA®) newest board members. To bridge the gap between consumers and farmers and ranchers about today’s agricultural practices in addition to our commitment to sustainability, transparency and continuous improvement, Jennifer Houston, Rochelle Krusemark and Anne Meis join USFRA’s 17-member Board of Directors and more than 100 affiliates and industry partners to help further this dialogue.
“Through our many conversations with consumers and influencers, it’s critical that we showcase the diversity of agriculture and highlight how farmers and ranchers are using technology to be more efficient and sustainable,” says Brad Greenway, USFRA Chairman and South Dakota crop and livestock farmer. “Our newest board members are incredible leaders and advocates for agriculture, and we look forward to utilizing their expertise to expand our SMART Farm initiative and other programs that aim to earn trust in U.S. food and agriculture.”
- Jennifer Houston, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association – Tennessee native Jennifer Houston is the 2017 NCBA Vice President. Jennifer and her husband run a stocker operation, commercial cow-calf herd and feed cattle in Texas and Kansas. They also own and operate East Tennessee Livestock Center in Sweetwater, Tenn.
- Rochelle Krusemark, Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council – Rochelle and her husband Brad farm with their sons, who are the fourth generation on the Krusemark family farm in Trimont, Minn. They raise corn, soybeans, pork and beef. She serves as a United Soybean Board Director and Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council board member.
- Anne Meis, Nebraska Soybean Association – Anne and her husband Jim raise corn, soybeans, and beef on their family farm in Elgin, Neb. She serves on the Nebraska Soybean Board and was recently awarded the AG-ceptional Woman of the Year award at the 8th Annual AG-ceptional Women’s Conference.