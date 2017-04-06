USFRA Announces Three New Board Members at April Board Meeting

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227160 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance | April 6, 2017
New USFRA Board Members. From L to R (USFRA CEO Randy Krotz, Board Member Anne Meis, Board Member Jennifer Houston, Board Member Rochelle Krusemark, USFRA Chairman Brad Greenway)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., (April 6, 2017) – Representing National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council and Nebraska Soybean Association are U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance® (USFRA®) newest board members. To bridge the gap between consumers and farmers and ranchers about today’s agricultural practices in addition to our commitment to sustainability, transparency and continuous improvement, Jennifer Houston, Rochelle Krusemark and Anne Meis join USFRA’s 17-member Board of Directors and more than 100 affiliates and industry partners to help further this dialogue.

“Through our many conversations with consumers and influencers, it’s critical that we showcase the diversity of agriculture and highlight how farmers and ranchers are using technology to be more efficient and sustainable,” says Brad Greenway, USFRA Chairman and South Dakota crop and livestock farmer. “Our newest board members are incredible leaders and advocates for agriculture, and we look forward to utilizing their expertise to expand our SMART Farm initiative and other programs that aim to earn trust in U.S. food and agriculture.”

USFRA elected these three board members at its spring board meeting on April 4 in St. Louis, Mo. These farmers and ranchers include:

  • Jennifer Houston, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association – Tennessee native Jennifer Houston is the 2017 NCBA Vice President. Jennifer and her husband run a stocker operation, commercial cow-calf herd and feed cattle in Texas and Kansas. They also own and operate East Tennessee Livestock Center in Sweetwater, Tenn.
  • Rochelle Krusemark, Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council – Rochelle and her husband Brad farm with their sons, who are the fourth generation on the Krusemark family farm in Trimont, Minn. They raise corn, soybeans, pork and beef. She serves as a United Soybean Board Director and Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council board member.
  • Anne Meis, Nebraska Soybean Association – Anne and her husband Jim raise corn, soybeans, and beef on their family farm in Elgin, Neb. She serves on the Nebraska Soybean Board and was recently awarded the AG-ceptional Woman of the Year award at the 8th Annual AG-ceptional Women’s Conference.
During the board meeting, USFRA discussed successes with the SMART Farm launch, including our presence at Consumer Electronics Show (CES), South Beach Wine & Food Festival and the new 360-degree videos, which utilize a virtual reality (VR)-style headset to give consumers a one-of-a kind experience inside a modern pig farm.
