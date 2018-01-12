USFRA, CEO Krotz, Part Ways

U.S. Farmers and Rancher’s Alliance board members have voted to not renew the contract of CEO Randy Krotz, the organizations only CEO since its inception in 2014.

Farm Journal’s AgWeb reports USFRA’s Board of Director’s executive committee placed Krotz on administrative leave January 5th, and the board voted not to renew his contract on January 8th.

In a statement, USFRA chairman Brad Greenway said: “We believe it is in the best interests of USFRA to seek new leadership going forward.” Greenway says a search for USFRA’s next CEO will begin immediately and that the organization has developed a plan with its staff to manage the organization in the interim. USFRA is composed of more than 100 farmer and rancher-led organizations and ag partners representing agriculture.

The organization says it is committed to helping increase confidence and trust in agriculture.