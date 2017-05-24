USFRA Unveils Agriculture in America Sustainability Report

DETROIT, (May 24, 2017) – This week at the Sustainable Brands Conference, a national event showcasing brand leaders who create environmental and social purpose to drive innovation, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance® (USFRA®) will publicly introduce its first-ever Agriculture in America Sustainability Report. It demonstrates how farmers and ranchers seek out and employ practices that allow them to better protect the planet’s resources, while efficiently and effectively producing food.

The sustainability report builds on key insights from USFRA’s annual research that aims to identify and gain a clearer understanding of consumers’ perception of sustainability in U.S. food and agriculture. Through this research, findings conclude that consumers struggle to define sustainability. Moreover, the topic is best understood by consumers when farmers explain the tangible ways they are improving the water, soil, air and habitat on and around their farms.

“Sustainability as it relates to food and agriculture and the tools that farmers and ranchers use help us conserve our resources and continually improve, so we look forward to having conversations and sharing our story at the Sustainable Brands Conference,” said Brad Greenway, USFRA Chairman and South Dakota crop and livestock farmer. “Our Agriculture in America Sustainability Report identifies how sustainability for various commodities is being defined to inform food companies and other influencers about misperceptions of today’s agricultural practices.”

USFRA’s SMART Farm booth (#506) bridges the gap between acceptance of everyday innovation in consumers’ lives with science and technology on today’s farms. Event goers will experience USFRA’s one-of-a kind 360-degree videos, which highlight the inside of a modern pig farm, addressing how farmers use new technologies to enhance animal welfare, efficiency and sustainability. Farmers will also be on hand to talk about modern food production on today’s SMART Farm.

During the conference, USFRA Chairman Brad Greenway and CommonGround volunteer Hilary Maricle (Nebraska crop and livestock farmer) will present on Wed., May 24 from 3:20 – 3:45 p.m. at the Nestlé Good Food Pavilion about raising farm animals humanely, environmentally-sustainably, and profitably.