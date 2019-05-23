USMEF Spring Conference in KC

U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) members gathered in Kansas City Wednesday for Day 1 of the USMEFSpring Conference and Board of Directors Meeting, with recent trade developments lending an optimistic tone to the event. In his address to the USMEF membership, President and CEO Dan Halstrom reported on Mexico’s removal of retaliatory duties on U.S. pork, Canada’s elimination of a 10% duty on prepared beef products and Japan’s lifting of longstanding restrictions on U.S. beef exports.

Dan Halstrom USMEF President & CEO talks on trade environment:

USMEF President & CEO talks trade & China: