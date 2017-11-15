USRSB Unveils Sustainability Tools for the Beef Community

DENVER (Nov. 15, 2017) – The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) today announced the release of USRSB Sustainability Metrics, the latest tool helping those who raise, buy, and sell beef understand ways to balance and improve their environmental impact, social responsibility, and financial bottom line.

“The USRSB Sustainability Metrics are a result of two years of work from the entire beef community and I am proud of the results,” said Nancy Labbe of World Wildlife Fund, a member of the USRSB. “I believe these metrics are where we need to start. They address areas that are truly important in the beef sustainability conversation.”

As part of volunteer leadership, Labbe helped guide over 100 members as they developed USRSB Sustainability Metrics, a process that allowed each sector of the beef value chain to oversee their own metric development while receiving feedback from all members.

In 2016 the USRSB released High Priority Indicators to address areas of sustainability most important to the beef industry. USRSB Sustainability Metrics accompany High Priority Indicators and will serve as a self-assessment tool to aid the beef community as they examine their sustainability footprint and share their personal story.

Steve Wooten, a rancher from Colorado, shared out how the USRSB Sustainability Metrics overcame segmentation challenges within the beef industry.

“When you bring together such a diverse group of stakeholders, you have to work out loud and listen to the conversation. This is how we landed on metrics that speak to areas I care about as a producer, and thoughtfully address needs of a successful operation.” said Wooten.

The USRSB hopes this tool will move the curve for beef sustainability ensuring the industry continues to be a global leader in beef sustainability. To learn more about the USRSB and explore the USRSB Indicator and Metric Summary visit www.USRSB.org.