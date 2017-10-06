USTR Says Latin American FTAs Need to be Modernized

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that U.S. free trade agreements in the Latin American region require modernization and will be addressed following the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation. He made the comments this week at Gov. Rick Scott’s, R-Fla., Latin American Summit where he [Lighthizer] touched on trade facilitation efficiency and trade deficit reduction as areas where he sees modernization taking place. FTAs have worked very well for American pork producers as U.S. exports of pork and pork products have increased by 1,550 percent in value and almost 1,300 percent in volume since 1989, when the United States implemented its first FTA. NPPC continues to urge the administration to explore new FTAs while maintaining those agreements already in place.